Street signs: India out of $100-bn club, Raymond stock rise, and more

Pledged shares compound woes Shares of several companies have witnessed a huge sell-off in recent weeks. The situation has gotten tricky — both for lenders as well as borrowers — in case of companies where a large number of shares are pledged.

Non-banking firms, which typically lend against shares, themselves are facing a liquidity crunch. On the other hand, a lot of highly-indebted companies with high share pledging have seen their stock prices nosedive. “The situation has become very delicate. Things could implode if liquidity and stock market conditions ...