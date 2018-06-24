Street signs: Manpasand stock falls, sibling rivalry at play, and more

Manpasand fall hits top PMS player The sharp fall in the stock price of Manpasand Beverages has hit a leading portfolio management services (PMS) player, say market operators. This PMS participant also has a mutual fund house.

According to industry players, the PMS owned almost 5-6 million shares of the company across its various products. Manpasand Beverages' share price fell from around Rs450 to Rs128, down 71 per cent, in less than a month. The sharp fall came after auditor Deloitte, Haskins & Sells resigned due to lack of information provided by the company. ...