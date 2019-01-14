Street signs: MFs' Infy stake at 18-yr high, CPSE ETF investors, and more

MFs’ Infosys stake at 18-year high The domestic fund managers have been raising their bets on information technology (IT) major Infosys. The shareholding pattern data shows that mutual funds (MFs) raised their stake to 12.75 per cent in the December quarter from 11.55 per cent in the previous quarter.

This is the highest stake held by mutual funds in the company since 2001, when stocks of software services companies were falling after several years of boom. Fund managers have turned bullish on the company given its stronger growth performance in constant currency terms vs ...