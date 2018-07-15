Street signs: Tale of two benchmarks, grey mkt cheer TCNS issue, and more

Tale of two benchmarks The S&P BSE Sensex has climbed to a new all-time high, while the Nifty 50, more popular among traders, is still a percentage point away. This is on the account of a 270 basis point difference in the year-to-date performance between the two indices. The Sensex is up 7.3 per cent, while Nifty has gained only 4.6 per cent so far in 2018.

While most of the components of both benchmark indices are common, Sensex has only 30 stocks, while Nifty is more broad-based with 50 components. Having a narrower focus has clearly helped the Sensex. This year the broader market has ...