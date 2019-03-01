Strong product mix, new launches to keep Sanofi India margins elevated

The Sanofi India stock has slipped close to 4.5 per cent over the last three sessions, before recovering on lower-than-expected December quarter results. The weakness in the stock was on account of muted revenue growth and a drop in margins.

While revenues grew 8 per cent over the year-ago quarter, margins were down 110 basis points to 18.9 per cent. Sales growth was lower than the industry level, which was upwards of 10 per cent due to a high base. With 26 per cent of revenues coming from exports, the firm has benefitted from the 9 per cent depreciation in the rupee, in ...