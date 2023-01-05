JUST IN
Business Standard

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as managing director, CEO of BSE

The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfillment of terms and conditions

Topics
BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sundararaman Ramamurthy | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of leading stock exchange BSE.

In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

"Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE," the exchange said in a release on Wednesday.

The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfillment of terms and conditions, it added.

The appointment comes after BSE's erstwhile MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the bourse in July 2022 and moved to NSE.

Ramamurthy has previously served as the senior member of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) since its inception. However, after serving this role, he took up the position of MD and Chief Operating Officer at the Indian arm of Bank of America.

He has also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:11 IST

