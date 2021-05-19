Tata Motors is vulnerable to near-term headwinds, say analysts

Tata Motors has been one of the top-performing index stocks during the pandemic period. The Mumbai based automaker’s stock price is up 343 per cent since the end of March last year against a 69.3 per cent and a 74.8 per cent rise in the Sensex and the Nifty50, respectively.

The rally in Tata Motors was driven by expectations of a sharp rebound in the company's revenue and profits in the second half of FY21 after a poor showing in the previous three years. The company's results for Q4FY21, however, suggest that investors are in for a long haul and there's no quick fix ...