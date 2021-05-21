Tata Steel to re-enter Sensex after six months, replaces ONGC on June 21

-
Tata Steel will replace state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the benchmark Sensex, the BSE announced on Friday. The change will become effective from June 21. Analysts said the move will result in inflows of $119 million in Tata Steel and selling of $58 million from ONGC by passive funds benchmarked to the Sensex index. In December 2020, Dr Reddy’s had replaced Tata Steel in the 30-share index.
