Titagarh Wagons, Lupin and GMR Infra among top stocks to watch

Sudden resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and nervousness ahead of the results of assembly elections held in five states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, are likely to hit investor sentiment when trading resumes on Tuesday. That apart, weak global cues, led by developments around Brexit deal will also play a key role in guiding market direction.

At 08:11 am, the Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 174 points or 1.65 per cent lower at 10,344, indicating negative opening for the equity market.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -

Titagarh Wagons: The company Monday announced that it has bagged Rs 15.60 billion order from the railway ministry for supply of wagons. The wagons are designed to carry coal, steel and stones and the value of the order is Rs 1,560.8 crore, it added.

Lupin: The drug firm Monday said it has received a tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Apixaban tablets. The product is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Eliquis tablets in the same strengths, it added.

SBI: Country's largest lender SBI Monday said it plans to raise up to $1.25 billion (around Rs 90.69 billion) by issuing bonds through various modes.

GMR Infra: The company said its step down arm GMR Bajoli Holi Hydropower (GBHHPL) has inked an agreement for investment of Rs 2.25 billion via compulsorily convertible debentures in GBHHPL by TNB Topaz Energy, an arm of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of D-Mart has issued commercial paper of Rs 1 billion on December 10.