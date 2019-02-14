Today's picks: From BPCL to Hindalco, hot stocks to buy on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 10,746 (fut: 10,794)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,720. Stop-short positions at 10,870. Big moves could go till 10,925, 10,675. A long Feb 21, 11,000c (11), long Feb 21 10,600p (20) , short 10,500p (10), short 11,100c (4) costs net 17 with breakevens at 10,583, 11,017.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,970 (fut: 27,090)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,950. Stop-short positions at 27,225. Big moves could go till 27,450, 26,750. Key mover was YES Bank but there may be profit-booking in the stock and the overall sector trend could go negative again.
ZEEL
Current price: Rs 433
Target price: Rs 441
Keep a stop at Rs 430 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 438 and Rs 440.
Book profits at Rs 441.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 316
Target price: Rs 309
Keep a stop at Rs 320 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 311 and Rs 312.
Book profits at Rs 309.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 192
Target price: Rs 188
Keep a stop at Rs 194 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 189 and Rs 190.
Book profits at Rs 188.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
