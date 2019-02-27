JUST IN
Today's picks: From Tata Motors to Airtel, hot stocks to buy on Wednesday

For Tata Motors, keep a stop at Rs 185 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 180 and Rs 181

Devangshu Datta 

Tata Investment Corp board approves Rs 4.5-billion share buyback

Nifty

Current: 10,835 (fut 10,823)

Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,745. Stop-short positions at 10,905. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,975. Trend negative but may change depending on newsflow. Volatility up. A long 10,800p (48), two short 10,700p (2x26.5) and a long 10,600p (17) costs a net 12, with a maximum return of 88 at 10,700 and breakevens at 10,788, 10,612.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,953 (fut: 26,960)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,800. Stop short positions at 27,110.

Big moves could go till 26,550, 27,350. Extra volatility likely.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 183
Target price: Rs 179
Keep a stop at Rs 185 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 180 and Rs 181.

Book profits at Rs 179.

Airtel

Current price: Rs 315
Target price: Rs 320
Keep a stop at Rs 312 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319.

Book profits at Rs 320.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Current price: Rs 659
Target price: Rs 648
Keep a stop at Rs 665 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 650 and Rs 653.

Book profits at Rs 648.


Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 06:00 IST

