Today's picks: From Tata Motors to Airtel, hot stocks to buy on Wednesday

Nifty



Current: 10,835 (fut 10,823)



Target: NAStop-long positions at 10,745. Stop-short positions at 10,905. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,975. Trend negative but may change depending on newsflow. Volatility up. A long 10,800p (48), two short 10,700p (2x26.5) and a long 10,600p (17) costs a net 12, with a maximum return of 88 at 10,700 and breakevens at 10,788, 10,612.

Bank Nifty



Current: 26,953 (fut: 26,960)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,800. Stop short positions at 27,110.

Big moves could go till 26,550, 27,350. Extra volatility likely.

Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 183

Target price: Rs 179

Keep a stop at Rs 185 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 180 and Rs 181.

Book profits at Rs 179.

Airtel



Current price: Rs 315

Target price: Rs 320

Keep a stop at Rs 312 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 318 and Rs 319.

Book profits at Rs 320.

Indiabulls Housing Finance



Current price: Rs 659

Target price: Rs 648

Keep a stop at Rs 665 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 650 and Rs 653.

Book profits at Rs 648.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated