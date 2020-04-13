Trading idea by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Voltas

BUY | CMP: Rs 508.90 | TARGET: Rs 630-650 | STOP LOSS: Rs 460

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion form the levels of 740 and has bottomed out near 450 levels, indicating a trend reversal. The RSI is also on the rise and has signaled a buy. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 630-650 keeping the stop loss of Rs 460.



Note: All stock prices are in rupee denomintion, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are personal.