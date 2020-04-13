JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Bull spread strategy on Escorts by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Two stocks that Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking is bullish on
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trading idea by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Voltas

The RSI on Voltas' stock is also on the rise and has signaled a buy

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Equity fund managers buy Infosys, sell Reliance Industries in October

BUY VOLTAS | CMP: Rs 508.90 | TARGET: Rs 630-650 | STOP LOSS: Rs 460

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion form the levels of 740 and has bottomed out near 450 levels, indicating a trend reversal. The RSI is also on the rise and has signaled a buy. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 630-650 keeping the stop loss of Rs 460.

Note: All stock prices are in rupee denomintion, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are personal.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU