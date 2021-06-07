Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY GRANULES | CMP: Rs 327.85 | Target: Rs 365-380 | Stop Loss: 315

The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern, reversing from Rs 315 levels, and picked up momentum to improve the bias. We anticipate further upside move in the stock in the coming days. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal, showing strength, and has signalled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 365-380, keeping the stop loss of Rs 315. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BUY TATA CHEM | CMP: Rs 746 | Target: Rs 820-850 | Stop Loss: Rs 690

The stock has maintained a good support base near Rs 690 levels and picked up momentum currently, moving past the significant 50-EMA level of Rs 711 to improve the bias. The RSI is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 820-850, keeping the stop loss of Rs 690. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.