Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Hero MotoCorp, BPCL
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
Osho recommends Gujarat Gas, Tata Power. Time to buy and hold
Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HDFC Bank, M&M
Immediate Nifty target at 13,590: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
-
BUY GRANULES | CMP: Rs 327.85 | Target: Rs 365-380 | Stop Loss: 315
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern, reversing from Rs 315 levels, and picked up momentum to improve the bias. We anticipate further upside move in the stock in the coming days. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal, showing strength, and has signalled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 365-380, keeping the stop loss of Rs 315. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY TATA CHEM | CMP: Rs 746 | Target: Rs 820-850 | Stop Loss: Rs 690
The stock has maintained a good support base near Rs 690 levels and picked up momentum currently, moving past the significant 50-EMA level of Rs 711 to improve the bias. The RSI is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 820-850, keeping the stop loss of Rs 690. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
=====================================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU