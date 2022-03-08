JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

Sebi raises investment limit via UPI to Rs 5 lakh for retail investors
Business Standard

Ukraine conflict, FII sell-off push gold price to Rs 55,000 per 10 gm

Inflationary fears as well as Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed gold prices to Rs 55,000 per 10-gram on Tuesday.

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Inflationary fears as well as Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed gold prices to Rs 55,000 per 10-gram on Tuesday.

The fears of supply shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict along with robust demand has kept prices higher. Sanctions on Russia, which is a major producer of gold, is expected to reduce the supply.

Besides, a sell-off in equity markets by FIIs has triggered a rush for safe haven investment. The FIIs net sold Rs 8,142.60 crore worth of equities.

Last week, MCX gold prices had increased sharply by 4.66 per cent to Rs 52,559 levels.

Besides, international 'Spot Gold' prices increased to $2,057 per ounce.

"Geo-political tensions as well as foreign fund outflows from the equity markets led to a rush for safe haven investments such as gold," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President, Research, IIFL Securities.

"Gold prices in international markets may test $2,100 to $2,130 very soon. In the domestic market, it might test Rs 56,000 to Rs 58,000 per 10-gram," Gupta added.

According to Kshitij Purohit, Lead of Commodities and Currencies at CapitalVia Global Research: "$2,074 is all-time high... If it breaks this level, then expect a next level of $2,100 to $2,150 in the short term."

--IANS

rv/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 08 2022. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.