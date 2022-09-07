US hopes China, India will take advantage of Russia oil price cap: Official

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday he was hopeful that and India would join the coalition of countries seeking to impose a price cap on Russian oil or simply use the cap to buy Russian oil at a cheaper price.

"Our hope is that countries like and India will join the price cap coalition, or take advantage of the price cap coalition, to lower the amount of money" that makes from oil exports," Adeyemo told a financial industry conference in New York.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

