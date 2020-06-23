UTI AMC gets Sebi nod for initial public offering to raise Rs 3,000 cr

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) has received regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO of the country’s largest AMC in terms of total assets under management (AUM) comprises sale of 38,987,081 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

ALSO READ: Shot of Hope: Equal access a hurdle after race to coronavirus vaccine

State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and Bank of Baroda (BoB) are offering to sell 10,459,949 shares each, while Punjab National Bank (PNB) and T Rowe Price International are planning to offload 3,803,617 shares each. The public offer is expected to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore, market sources said.

UTI AMC, which had filed draft papers with Sebi in December 2019, obtained its observations on June 16, latest update with the watchdog showed.

Sebi’s observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues, including initial share-sale, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

ALSO READ: Investors are spending fresh billions hedging market mania: Experts

SBI, LIC, PNB, and BoB hold 18.5 per cent stake each in UTI AMC. The US-based T Rowe Price holds 26 per cent stake in the company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citibank, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and SBI Capital are the bookrunning lead managers to the offer.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. As of September 30, 2019, the company had the largest share of monthly average AUM.