Business Standard

Wall Street opens lower as Donald Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,580.66

Reuters 

Dow Jones
Photo: Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a US-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.58 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,580.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41%, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52%, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 20:03 IST

