Wall Street slides at open on rate hike jitters; Fed minutes eyed

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

The Industrial Average fell 120.8 points, or 0.35%, to 34,520.34 at the open.

The 500 fell 30.9 points, or 0.68%, to 4,494.17, while the Composite dropped 201.6 points, or 1.42%, to 14,002.583 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)