Weekly stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy HDFC Life, M&M

-
ALSO READ
Stock recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy UPL, Sell M&M Fin
Nifty view & stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life
Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Berger Paints, HDFC Life
Stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy M&M, Motherson Sumi
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
-
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 609.65
Initiation range: 605-615
Target: 660
Stop loss:590
HDFC Life has been gradually inching higher, after spending nearly a month in consolidation range while holding strongly above the support zone of the long term moving (200 EMA) on the daily chart. It has formed a fresh buying pivot on the daily chart of late and looks upbeat to retest its record high in near future. We advise creating fresh long positions in the mentioned zone.
LIC Housing Finance Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 321.90
Initiation range: 318-322
Target: 350
Stop loss: 306
LIC Housing Finance has witnessed a fresh breakout today i.e. on November 10 from a 2-month long consolidation phase. The chart pattern and positioning of the indicators are pointing towards a strong surge ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the given range.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 619.95
Initiation range:617-622
Target:665
Stop loss: 595
The auto pack has been trading in a range for the last two months, after a phenomenal recovery from the March lows. M&M is also trading in tandem with the trend and hovering in a narrow range. Existence of a major support zone of multiple moving averages combined with the prevailing market trend, we expect a fresh surge shortly.
Petronet LNG Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close:239.10
Initiation range: 235-238
Target: 254
Stop loss :226
Petronet has been witnessing gradually recovery, after retesting the major support zone of 200 EMA on the weekly chart. It has also a bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart and witnessed a breakout from the same with a noticeable rise in volume. All indications are in the favour of steady up move from hereon.
Note: All prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU