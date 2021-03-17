Weekly stock recommendations by Ajit Mishra: Buy HCL Tech, HUL

-
HCL Technologies
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,007.25
Initiation range: Rs 990-1,000
Target: Rs 1060
Stop loss: Rs 965
The IT pack is doing well despite the prevailing consolidation phase in the benchmark and most IT majors are trading in tandem with the trend. Among all, HCL Tech has surpassed the hurdle of the previous swing high of late and is gradually inching towards its record high. We suggest using any dip to create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Hindustan Unilever
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 2,244.05
Initiation range: Rs 2,230-2,240
Target: Rs 2,325
Stop loss: Rs 2,190
We’re seeing a rebound in the FMCG majors after a month-long of consolidation phase and Hindustan Unilever is no different. It’s gradually inching higher and has surpassed the resistance zone of the moving averages ribbon on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of prevailing surge to continue. Besides, it’s prudent to stay with defensives during the corrective phase.
Voltas Limited
Recommendation: Sell March Futures
Last Close: Rs 1,035.05
Initiation range: Rs 1,045-1055
Target: Rs 990
Stop loss: Rs 1,075
Voltas has been hovering in a range after the phenomenal run from roughly Rs 425 to a record high of Rs 1,132. It slipped below the immediate support zone of the short-term moving average (20-EMA) on the daily charts on March 16 and is likely to see some profit-taking ahead. Traders may consider creating fresh shorts in the mentioned zone.
