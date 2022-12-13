With over 100 profitable startups India poised to see IPOs in next 5 yrs

JUST IN
Mutual fund growth reverses to mean after 2021 sprint, shows data
Gold ETFs log Rs 195 crore outflow in November on profit booking
While the stock performances of tech IPOs, compared to other consumer companies, witness a steeper crash, India is poised to see more than 100 large-scale profitable/path-to-profitability startups

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Binay Sinha

While the stock performances of tech IPOs, compared to other consumer companies, witness a steeper crash, India is poised to see more than 100 large-scale profitable/path-to-profitability startups in the next five years.

With about 20 of them already being listed, about 80 start-ups have the potential to look at an IPO journey, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants with HSBC.

The learning is that there may be more time, maybe a few quarters, for the markets to recover.

"We always see IPOs bouncing back post downturns," the report added.

In India, with about a $3.9 trillion market capitalisation, only about 1 per cent can be attributed to tech/new age companies.

There are a lot of metrics here that the start-up will need to focus on in their IPO journey, including market leadership, clearly visible TAM, moats/multiple use cases, diversified, consumer love, predictable revenues, high operating leverage, achieved sustainable unit economics and a clear path to profitability.

"We are just getting started with the journey of start-ups coming up and going towards their path to profitability, then looking at that public market journey," said the report.

--IANS

na/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 19:33 IST

`
