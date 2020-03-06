Yes Bank impact on key insurance players explained in numbers, chart

The investment exposures of key insurance players have been hit by ratings downgrades. These downgrades have been to the tune of Rs 33,847.7 crore over the past one year.

The key companies include the listed insurance companies as well as state-owned behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Exposure of HDFC Life to YES Bank is through AT-1 bonds, which may be written off according to the restructuring scheme for YES Bank, proposed by the Reserve Bank of India. The overall YES Bank exposure in non-linked account for listed insurers stands at Rs 180 crore for SBI Life, Rs 75 crore for ...