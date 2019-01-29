Suicide bombers attack IGP's office in Balochistan; 9 killled

Heavily armed suicide bombers attacked the Deputy Inspector General's office in Pakistan's restive southwestern province Tuesday, killing nine people, including eight policemen.

The attack in Loralai also injured 21 others, including policemen and civilians. The injured who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the said that three armed suicide bombers attempted entry into DIG police office compound Loralai when about 800 candidates were present in its premises for enrolment in police.

"Police on duty responded and shot one of three suicide bombers at entry of who also blew himself. Other two started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms," the statement said.

Nine persons, including eight policemen, and one were killed in the attack that also left 21 others, including 12 policemen, injured.

"All terrorists have been killed during the operation," the said.

of Police (Balochistan) said the terrorists attacked the office premises when a recruitment test for police clerks was underway.

"They attacked the office with gunfire and explosives. They initially opened fire and then detonated explosives," he told reporters.

The of Loralai Civil Hospital, Dr Faheem Kakar, said that they were treating 18 injured from the attack and conditions of two civilians was critical and they had been shifted to the military hospital.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, Baloch nationalists carry out such attacks.

Chief Minister condemned the attack and ordered a probe.

The attack comes just a day after it was reported that the government plans to raise a 50,000-strong special security force to ensure unhindered exploration of in the remote and no-go areas of Balochistan which has witnessed regular violence from separatists and militants.

In a similar attack on January 1, four security personnel were killed when terrorists tried to storm the Frontier Corps training centre in the province. Four terrorists were also killed in the gunfight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)