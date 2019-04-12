New Zealand thanks India for support after Christchurch attacks

on Friday thanked for its support when the country is recovering from the March 15 shootings in two mosques that claimed 50 lives.

New to India, Joanna Kempkers, in a statement, said, "India, we thank you."

She said that and stand united against terrorism.

"Both countries strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and all those who support such acts of violence. This support and solidarity underscore the close ties between our two countries, and, from our nation to yours, we'd like to extend a very heartfelt thank you," Kempkers said.

She noted, "We look with India, and to continuing to welcome Indians to our country, Aotearoa New Zealand, whether that be for business, for holiday, to study or to migrate more permanently."

"During this difficult time, we have been immensely heartened by the support received from India, including the many personal messages from the Indian community both in and in New Zealand," the said.

Kempkers said, "Across New Zealand, there has been an outpouring of sorrow as we all come to terms with what happened on one of our darkest days, and grieve for the victims, seven of whom were Indian or of Indian origin."

According to her statement, "It is four weeks since a heinous act of terrorism in killed 50 members of New Zealand's Muslim community. Our thoughts are with the families of all those who lost their lives, and those who remain injured, as they cross this difficult milestone."

It said that the country is a proud nation with more than 200 ethnicities, 160 languages, of which Hindi is the fourth most-commonly spoken (behind English, Maori and Samoan).

"New Zealanders' response to the attacks demonstrated what is special about -- our people and our values, especially those of inclusiveness and compassion," it said.

Many New Zealanders, led by Jacinda Ardern, have joined their Muslim friends, colleagues and neighbours in vigils, and visited their mosques to pay respects, lay flowers and give messages of support, the statement said.

"We value and celebrate our diversity and promote peace and security around the The is determined that our country will remain a safe and open society, characterised by religious inclusiveness and freedom," it added.

New Zealand has already tightened gun laws following the attack, banning all military-style automatic weapons, and announced a into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)