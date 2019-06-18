11 killed in China earthquake

At least 11 people were killed and 122 others sustained injuries after an measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southwest China's Province on Monday night.

According to the Networks Center (CENC), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 10:55 p.m (local time), was at a depth of 16 kilometres.

Rescue efforts are underway. has activated an "emergency response" and sent a work team to the affected areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief, reports

A major highway and several other roads in province have been closed as a result of the quake.

The province was hit by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)