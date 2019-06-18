India will overtake China as world's most populous country in just 8 years: UN report

will overtake to become the world's most populous country in just eight years, according to a report.

In the world' populated country by the century ends. Meanwhile, the Chinese population will decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 per cent, between 2019 and 2050.

The report titled 'The Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion.

Moreover, Indian along with eight other will constitute half of the population.

The nine expected to show the biggest increase are India, and Pakistan, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, and the of America. In all, the population of is expected to practically double by 2050, the report said.

The report has mentioned that the growth in population will come despite the slowing of the global fertility rate. In 1990, the average number of births per woman was 3.2. By 2019 this had fallen to 2.5 births per woman and, by 2050, this is projected to decline further to 2.2 births: a fertility level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to avoid national population decline over the long run (in the absence of immigration).

Further, life expectancy at birth for the world, which increased from 64.2 years in 1990 to 72.6 years in 2019, is expected to increase further to 77.1 years in 2050.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)