12 dead after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

At least 12 persons died while four others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed near a school in Pimpripada area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

A compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour. Many are feared trapped under the debris.

Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Thirteen people have been admitted to the trauma centre at Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Some people were rescued by the public before the arrival of the fire brigade and NDRF team.

