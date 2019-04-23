'123456' continues to be the worst password of all times

If you are the owner of one of the 23.2 million accounts using the extremely obvious '123456' for a password, there's nothing to be proud of.

The UK's National Cyber Centre (NCSC) analysed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached and found that the most obvious was the most used password, reports.

While a combination of numbers made up the top 10, 'qwerty', 'password' were also used by more than 3 million accounts. 'Blink182' was the most popular musical artist, while 'superman' was the most common fictional character bearing the brunt of being the most ridiculous and vulnerable passwords.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)