13 dead after Russian passenger plane catches fire

At least 13 people were killed and 6 others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out on a Russian passenger plane on Sunday, state news agency reported.

Shortly after the take off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the Russian-made Superjet-100, which was carrying 73 passengers, requested an emergency landing due to fire on board.

The plane was headed to Russia's far northwest city of It returned to the after 27 minutes in the air, reported Today.

Videos on show a dense cloud of black smoke pouring out the aircraft parked on the runway.

The said aircraft was relatively new.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

