13 dead after Russian passenger plane catches fire

-
ALSO READ
At least one dead in Moscow plane blaze: Russian agencies
'Several injured' in passenger plane emergency landing in Moscow
Burning Aeroflot plane lands in Moscow, injuries reported
At least one dead in Moscow emergency landing: Russian agencies
Bus crash in Russia kills 7, including 4 children
-
At least 13 people were killed and 6 others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out on a Russian passenger plane on Sunday, state news agency TASS reported.
Shortly after the take off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the Russian-made Superjet-100, which was carrying 73 passengers, requested an emergency landing due to fire on board.
The plane was headed to Russia's far northwest city of Murmansk. It returned to the Sheremetyevo airport after 27 minutes in the air, reported Russia Today.
Videos on social media show a dense cloud of black smoke pouring out the aircraft parked on the runway.
The said aircraft was relatively new.
An investigation has been opened into the incident.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU