Trump announces former Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan as new ICE head

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced Mark Morgan as the new head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
"I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard-working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and an American Patriot. He will do a great job!" Trump tweeted.
Morgan, a former FBI agent, served as the head of the US Customs and Border Protection towards the end of former President Barack Obama's tenure.
Morgan left the Border Patrol in late January 2017, one day after Trump signed an executive order to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
After his return, Morgan will replace former acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello, who resigned earlier this month. Vitiello left his post after Trump announced he wanted to go in a "tougher" direction with the agency, The Hill reported.
The announcement comes amid a reshuffle in the Department of Homeland Security following the resignation of former Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
