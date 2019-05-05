Gaza conflict: 3 Israelis killed; IDF assassinates Hamas commander

At least three people were killed and over 150 others suffered after dozens of rockets fired from struck a factory in southern on Sunday afternoon.

Another rocket hit a vehicle near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai near border. Sources told that a man inside the vehicle was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he died of his wounds.

The ( Defense Forces) is investigating the nature of the attack.

It is, however, not yet clear whether the of the car is one of the two Israelis who have succumbed to critical wounds during the attack, the said.

on Sunday intensified their attacks on with large rocket barrages aimed at the country's southern area, and a number of longer-range projectiles fired toward central Israel, and one anti-tank guided missile strike near the border.

of Israel quoted the as saying that since Saturday, around 600 rockets and mortar shells were fired from Gaza at Israel, with about two-thirds of the projectiles striking empty fields.

The latest fatalities marked Israel's heaviest losses from Gaza since the escalation of the war in 2014.

In response, the bombed a vehicle in carrying a who was responsible for funnelling money from to Gaza terror groups, of Israel reported.

A senior IAF was quoted as saying that Israel was "trying to revive the deterrence against "

As of Sunday afternoon, six other Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry also said that a pregnant Palestinian woman and her 14-month-old daughter were killed by the Israeli strikes, but the IDF repeatedly denied the allegation, saying the two died in a failed rocket launch by the Hamas within a populated area.

Efforts by the and to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Strip yielded no concrete results as of Sunday afternoon, as neither side appeared interested in returning to the conditions laid out before the outbreak of violence.

On the same day, the held a meeting about the fighting in Gaza and later instructed the military to intensify its attacks in the Strip.

The intense violence that engulfed the region over the weekend began on Friday evening, when a sniper from Hamas, aimed at the border, killed two soldiers. The IDF responded with a strike on a Hamas killing several of its members.

