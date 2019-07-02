13 dies after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad

At least 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village in area of Malad East on Tuesday night.

"In an extremely unfortunate incident, 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village. Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot," tweeted BMC.

So far, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital.

"4 people were rescued & have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital. We pray for the departed souls & are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital," said BMC.

A compound wall collapsed on the hutments due to heavy downpour. Many are feared trapped under the debris.

Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

