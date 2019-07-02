Five dead after wall collapses in Pune

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

At least six persons died, while three sustained injuries after a wall collapsed near Ambegaon police station on Tuesday night.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had reached the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

The wall collapsed due to heavy downpour.

Those injured have been admitted to the hospital.

On June 29, at least 15 people had died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019.

