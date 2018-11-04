Lanka: Tamil National Alliance to support no-trust motion against Rajapaksa

The (TNA), a political alliance in that represents the country's Tamil minority, has decided to back the no-confidence motion brought by the against newly sworn-in

In a statement, the TNA on Saturday refused to recognise Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's new and denounced the sacking of former as "unconstitutional and illegal". The alliance added that the country's did not have the absolute power to remove a sitting from office, Colombo Page reported.

The TNA also condemned Sirisena's move to suspend the Sri Lankan Parliament, amid the political turmoil in the island nation, terming it as "undemocratic" and violation of parliamentary supremacy.

Political turmoil erupted in after Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with Rajapaksa following the collapse of the governing coalition between the Freedom Party (SLFP) and UNP.

The island nation also witnessed massive protests when hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Colombo against the sacking of Wickremesinghe and demanded reconvening of Parliament to end the constitutional crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)