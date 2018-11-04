Pak: 'Father of Taliban' Samiul Haq laid to rest

-
Former Pakistan senator Maulana Samiul Haq, also known as the 'Father of Taliban', was laid to rest at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Saturday.
Before the burial service was performed, Haq's funeral prayers were held at the Khushal Khan College Ground. Various religious scholars, politicians and hundreds of people attended the ceremony. Haq's funeral prayers were led by his son Maulana Hamidul Haq, Geo News reported.
On Friday, Haq was stabbed to his death by unknown assailants at his residence in Rawalpindi. He was known as the 'Father of Taliban' for his radical views and patronage to terror groups, including the Taliban group.
Sharing details of the murder, Haq's son said that the former Pakistan senator was unwell and taking rest at home when he was attacked.
The Pakistan police registered a murder case for Haq's killing. As per the details shared in the FIR, the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief was stabbed 12 times and succumbed to his injuries at his Rawalpindi residence.
