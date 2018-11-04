India, Zimbabwe ink 6 agreements

and on Saturday signed six agreements in various areas in an effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of M Venkaiah and his Zimbabwean counterpart

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed concerning co-operation in the field of arts, culture and heritage. A MoU was inked on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy, according to the

An MoU between Prasar Bharati of and Broadcasting Corporation was signed on cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting. An agreement was inked on the cooperation in the fields of geology, and mineral resources.

Furthermore, an agreement was signed on the reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

An action plan was signed between the of the Republic of and the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services of the Republic of on cooperation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Earlier, Naidu, while addressing at the India-Zimbabwe Business Forum outlined the scope for engagement in healthcare, agriculture, hospitality and other key sectors.

wrote on his handle, "Trading relations dating back to 17th century! addressed #IndiaZimbabwe Business Forum. Emphasised the need to tap natural synergies between the 2 economies. Highlighted scope for engagement in healthcare, agriculture,hospitality, infrastructure, SME sectors."

After completing his bilateral engagements in Zimbabwe, the Vice President, who is currently on a six-day visit to the African continent, will head to on his last leg of the visit from November 4 to 5.

