5 countries secure non-permanent member seats in UNSC in January 2020

The conducted a secret ballot on Friday and elected five countries, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the smallest nation ever to secure a seat in the (UNSC).

The other who were elected to the UNSC included Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, and

The UN, in a statement, said that the five states will take up their seats as non-permanent members of the in January 2020, replacing Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, and

Every year, five are elected to the 15-member Council (10 of whom are non-permanent) for a two-year term, according to a geographical rotation set by the Assembly in 1963, to ensure fair regional representation-- five from African, Asian and Pacific States, one from Eastern Europe, two from Latin American States, and two from Western European and other states (WEOG).

While Niger, and were elected unopposed, two of the five seats were contested. competed with to represent the Latin American and group, lost out to in the East European group.

Speaking to reporters outside the Hall, Ralph Gonsalves, of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, described the election of his multi-island nation of around 110,000 people, as a "historic occasion".

Gonsalves said that his country is committed to the principle of sustainable development. In addition, being a group of small islands in the Sea and facing a high risk of inundation, the country is very concerned about the consequences of adverse climate change and intends to work very closely with the other members of the

Following a 2014 resolution, elections to the non-permanent Security Council seats were moved from October to June, to give incoming more time to prepare for their terms, before assuming their responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)