19 CMOs transferred in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 19 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of Uttar Pradesh have been transferred on Monday.

The names and transferred city of the CMOs are as follows: Dr Alok Pandey (Siddharthnagar), Dr Girish Chandra Nougai (Kushinagar), Dr Ram Pratap Singh (Lakhimpur Khiri), Dr Rakesh Kumar Dhal (Etah), Dr Veer Bahadur Dhaka (Sambhal), Dr Prabhakar Rai (Devaria), Dr Rajendra Kumar (Firozabad), Dr Kaushal Kishor Singh (Jhansi), Dr Ramesh Chandra (Muradabad), Dr Pajakar Singh (Lucknow), Dr PK Singh (Sonbhadra), Dr Jai Singh Rana (Shravasti), Dr Madu Gairola (Gonda), Dr Vijay Kumar Yadav (Bijnor), Dr Anand Ojha (Banda), Dr Sunil Sharma (Badaun), Dr Anup Kumar (Jaunpur), Dr Deepak Seth (Fatehpur), Dr Parveen Chopra (Chitrakoot) and Dr Safal Kumar (Saharanpur).

