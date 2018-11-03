2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth all praise for Akshay Kumar

The trailer of and Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated '2.0' is finally out and their fans are going berserk over the performances of the stars.

Not just fans, but is also all praise for his co-star, Akshay as he mentioned the latter's hard work and confidence.

" is one of finest actors. He had to put heavy makeup and lenses throughout but Akshay pulled it off without any complaints. His confidence never fails to entertain the audience. Hats off to him," said the 67-year-old star during the grand launch of the trailer.

Thalaiva also mentioned how it took four hours for 'Khiladi' Kumar to get into the costumes.

Talking about the film, the 'Kaala' added, "It is a thriller, entertaining and has an important message for all the living creatures about how the modern quality is spoiling the whole universe."

Directed by S. Shankar, the film, also starring as a droid, is a sequel of 2010 'Enthiran', released in Hindi as 'Robot'.

'2.0' brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shankar together for the first time and the mammoth ensures to 'reboot superpower'.

The flick will hit the silver screens on November 29.

