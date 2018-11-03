'2.0' trailer: The reboot of superpower

The wait is finally over! The trailer of and Kumar's highly anticipated '2.0' is out and the mammoth project ensures to 'reboot superpower.'

In the film, is reprising his role as Dr and Chitti- the robot- while Kumar plays his nemesis, Richard- a who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

Touted as one of the most expensive films in the history of cinema, it witnesses Kumar as the antagonist and will be seen saving the world from his wrath.

The trailer shows 'Khiladi' Kumar as the mysterious supervillain, who hates and has the superpower to control all of them. He says, "People using are criminals."

On the other hand, Rajinikanth, as Chitti, tries to save the world and "sets the screens on fire."

During the grand launch of the trailer, said that he has learned a lot from " is a scientist, not a director," added the 51-year-old star.

This is the first time that Akshay and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing screen space.

Directed by S.Shankar, the flick also stars as a droid. It is a sequel of the 2010 'Enthiran', which was released in Hindi as 'Robot. '

The movie will hit the silver screens on November 29.

