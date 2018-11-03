Dakota Fanning to star in 'Sweetness in the Belly'

American actor Dakota Fanning is all set to star in the immigrant drama titled 'Sweetness in the Belly'.
The shooting of the film has started in Ireland and will continue in Ethiopia. Zeresenay Berhane Mehari is helming the drama, while Laura Phillips is writing the script for the film, reported Variety.
The flick is based on Camilla Gibb's bestselling novel that explores an immigrant's life from the perspective of being an orphaned child in Africa, escaping to England as a refugee, embracing the immigrant community in London and attempting to reunite people with their families while dealing with an intense lost love affair with a doctor.
Other cast members of the film include Wunmi Mosaku and Kunal Nayyar of 'The Big Bang Theory' fame. The movie was unveiled at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.
Berhane Mehari's debut feature film 'Difret' was executive produced by Angelina Jolie and received the audience awards at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and in the panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival.
'Sweetness in the Belly' is developed by Sienna Films and is produced by Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny of Sienna Films, along with Alan Moloney and Susan Mullen of Parallel Films.
Fanning last appeared in 'Ocean's 8' and in TNT's television series titled 'The Alienist'. She will also be seen portraying the role of Charles Manson follower Squeaky Fromme in Quentin Tarantino's next directorial 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
