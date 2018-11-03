SRK's birthday party interrupted by Mumbai Police

superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned a year older on November 2, celebrated his birthday with family, close friends, and B-town celebrities. However, the curtain had to be drawn on the late-night bash after the Police knocked the doors of the venue.

The 'Zero' hosted a party for his close friends from at a popular restaurant named 'Arth' in Bandra. The party was attended by Swara Bhasker, Nikhil Advani, music maestros Ajay-Atul, and choreographers Bosco-Caeser, among others.

Restaurants usually don't stay open till wee hours on a Friday in However, in 'Arth' was going on till 3 am with loud music. While the restaurant shut for the general public at 1 am, it remained open for a private party held by Khan for his friends. The party went on until the interrupted the celebration and asked the owners to shut the party.

Soon after the cops stopped the celebration, the party was cut-short and SRK was seen coming out with his friends and Nikhil Advani, among others.

The music at comprised of his popular dance numbers, including 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from his film 'Dil Se'. The party was hosted after the launch of the trailer of his much-anticipated film, 'Zero'.

Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday with his family members and took to his official handle to share sneak peeks from his birthday celebration. He also greeted thousands of fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their love and wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)