2 drug peddlers arrested in Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal on Sunday said that the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the police has arrested two drug peddlers from Madanpur Khadar area. The two persons have been identified as Abhijit Mukherjee and Farooq.
Addressing the media, the police said: “The drug business is being carried on by a few women in the Taimoor Nagar area. We had earlier arrested Maya, Nafissa and Bilkis before this. Farooq's mother Parul who stays there will also be arrested. They have been staying in Delhi for a long time. Farooq is into the drugs business for a long time...We are also investigating their properties.”
This comes in the wake of the murder of a 34-year-old man in South Delhi's Taimoor Nagar on September 30. Rupesh Kumar was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men for his anti-drug stance.
According to the victim's family, the men who shot Rupesh were active drug-peddlers in the area and were probably disgruntled by the fact that he had been opposing the sale of drugs. (ANI)
