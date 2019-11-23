2 explosions rock Afghanistan, 3 killed

At least three people were killed and two members of the security forces suffered injuries in an explosion in Alasai district, Kapisa province.

The provincial police spokesman Abdul Shayiq Shorish confirmed the casualties and said the explosion took place at a market in the district, Tolo News reported.

Meanwhile, one policeman was injured as a magnetic bomb hit a police vehicle in Kabul's police district nine early on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"At 8:20 a.m. [03:50 GMT] this morning, a police ranger car was hit by a magnetic mine in the area of the ninth district -- Wazir Kala. One of its occupants is ... injured," the ministry spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)