US loses unarmed drone in Libya

The United States armed forces has said that it lost a drone on a mission in the city of Tripoli in Libya.

"An unarmed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was lost over Tripoli, Libya, Nov. 21. The incident is currently under investigation," Sputnik quoted US Africa Command (AFRICOM)'s statement on Friday.

The RPA has carried out an operation over Libya to assess the ongoing security situation and monitor violent extremist activity, the release said.

This comes days after Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) said it downed an Italian unmanned drone in the west of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)