Akash Vijayvargiya's case transferred to Bhopal's Special Court

A local court on Thursday refused to hear the bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer on Wednesday.

The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court.

Earlier today, employees of the Municipal Corporation protested against Akash Vijayvargiya.A case has also been registered against Ashok, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, and 10 others in this regard.

He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

