Gurugram crime branch arrests 4 robbers

The Gurugram crime branch has arrested four highway robbers from the district's Kherkidaula area, police said on Wednesday.

The police also recovered one countrymade revolver, one country made 'katta', 6 life cartridges and a Wagon R car from them.

The accused were identified as Bhanu Pratap, Rohit, Rahul and Dipak. An FIR has been registered against them in station.

"We learnt that a robbers' gang was active on A team of Bilashpur crime branch was formed under the leadership of an to arrest them," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of

The robbers generally targeted those waiting alone at places such as Iffco Chowk, and on One of them posed as a while the others pretended to be passengers. The 'driver' took passengers in the morning and evening. As soon as anyone boarded the vehicle, they would overpower him at gun-point.

"They took victims to isolated places and robbed them of their valuables, cash and jewellery. They also took away debit and credit cards and forced the abducted persons to reveal their PINs and later withdrew cash from ATMs," Bokan said.

"A victim recently approached the and gave a description of the accused. The crime branch team identified them at Kherkidaula on Tuesday and arrested them. The accused have confessed to their role in three incidents," Bokan said.

