Mulayam Singh Yadav casts his vote in Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting for the fifth consecutive term from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, cast his vote in the third phase of polling on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Gupta, son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav and daughters-in-law Dimple Yadav and Aparna Yadav.
The SP patriarch recently told an election rally that this was his last election.
Earlier in Saifai, Akhilesh told the media , "The SP-BSP-RLD alliance will wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Uttar Pradesh. The country will get a new prime minister on May 23."
Polling is taking place in 10 constituencies, nine of which are seen as Yadav family strongholds. Mulayam's two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Badaun and Ferozabad respectively. In Ferozabad, Mulayam's brother, Shivpal Yadav, is pitted against Akshay as a candidate of his new political outfit, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).
--IANS
hindi/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
