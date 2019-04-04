LeT terrorist held with live grenade in J-K's Baramulla

A terrorist was apprehended by the from district on Thursday, officials said.The terrorist has been identified as Fordous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. According to police, a was launched in Zandpal. During the operation, a person whose movements were found suspicious tried to flee from the spot.

However, police successfully apprehended him and seized one live grenade from his possession. An FIR under Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered.Further investigation is underway.

