LeT terrorist held with live grenade in J-K's Baramulla

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was apprehended by the state police from Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.The terrorist has been identified as Fordous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. According to police, a search operation was launched in Zandpal. During the operation, a person whose movements were found suspicious tried to flee from the spot.
However, police successfully apprehended him and seized one live grenade from his possession. An FIR under Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered.Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
