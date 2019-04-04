Man arrested for carrying arms with expired license

The on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly indulging in accidental firing.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Tagore Park,

Police said that a PCR call was received at 1 pm regarding an accidental fire from the firearm by a customer at a shop in the Connaught Place.

However, on reaching the spot one revolver 32 MK III field gun and five live rounds of .32 bore were found. One empty cartridge was also recovered from the spot.

Kumar was reportedly carrying a licensed weapon which fell down and there was accidental firing.

His arms license was found to have expired on October 26 last year. Accordingly, a case was registered against him under Section 25,30,54,59 of the Arms Act and Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

